Frank Lampard praises 'leader' Jorginho after Chelsea beat Brighton

Frank Lampard hailed Jorginho as a leader for Chelsea's young players to look up to after his penalty helped the Blues to a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Jorginho converted coolly from the spot after Mason Mount was fouled by Adam Webster soon after half-time at Stamford Bridge, with Willian's deflected strike completing Chelsea's first home win under Lampard.

The midfielder was a divisive figure among supporters last season, his close relationship with Maurizio Sarri coming under scrutiny, but he has kept his place in the Chelsea team under Lampard and the manager is delighted with his contribution on and off the pitch.

"He's a leader in his personality," said Lampard. "Whatever happened last year, I wasn't here. For whatever reason, people will make judgements, but all I can judge is what I see in front of me and from pre-season he has been one of the leaders, clearly, in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"He wants to win, and I know that should be the basics and it is the basics for everyone, but to show it in everything you do is important. He does that, so I'm pleased with Jorgie and the young players need to look up to that attitude he has daily."

Chelsea's academy graduates have been the stars of their season so far, but Lampard believes the progress of their young players owes a lot to their more experienced team-mates.

"The kids are playing because they deserve to, because I don't really consider age, but they will also always need that experienced player around them," he said.

"You talk about Jorginho, the coolness of head to score the penalty. You talk about Willian, who not only created chances for himself and got his goal, but his work ethic was fantastic today.

"Those are the standards. Some of the experienced players set those standards and the youngsters must follow."

Chelsea were wasteful with their finishing at times but Lampard, who also confirmed that Jorginho is the first-choice penalty taker following recent confusion, was relieved that they overcame the frustration of the first half to clinch his first win in charge at Stamford Bridge.

"We want to strive to be the best that we can be and the home games have been frustrating so far, for different reasons. Not that we've played terribly, it just hasn't happened for us.

"But today was a nice one. You could almost feel the frustration at half-time, not because we had had a poor half but because the ball hadn't gone in the back of the net.

"My message to the players at half-time was not to get despondent, not to feel flat, not to get sloppy, which we did at moments in the first half.

"So yes, I was frustrated. Because of the no home win yet, I suppose you fear the worst, obviously. But there was a different feel today. The ball moved quickly, it looked good.

"Mason [Mount] was moving it quickly, Willy was getting his shots away and moving people, Tammy [Abraham] was all-action.

"I felt it was coming and it was important to say that to the players and send them back out because they deserved something to drop and the penalty was the moment."

Chelsea were without N'Golo Kante, who was left out as a precaution, but Lampard confirmed the midfielder has a chance of being fit to face Lille in the Champions League in midweek.