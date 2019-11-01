Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss warns Watford trip is 'more dangerous' due to their winless run

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea's trip to Watford is "more dangerous" because the Hornets have not won a Premier League game this season.

Watford are rock bottom after five defeats and five draws from their opening 10 top-flight fixtures, while fourth-placed Chelsea have won their last four Premier League games and have only lost twice so far this term in the league.

Both sides crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and Lampard is looking for a response from his team, but admits he is "even more focused" than usual because he knows that Watford will be "hurting" on Saturday.

"I'm very much of the mindset that games become more dangerous with overconfidence," Lampard said. "We must understand Watford and their quality.

"Last season their personnel was similar and they were getting big results, they made the FA Cup final.

"We cannot underestimate a team that will be hurting because they have not won for a while. They will have every ambition to win this game, so I'm even more focused on what we need to do."

Chelsea will be without Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley for the trip to Vicarage Road - live on Sky Sports Premier League - as the Blues attempt to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to Manchester United.

"We made six changes, came up against a strong United team and I think in the first half it was pretty dour," Lampard added.

"In the second half we were the better team and without Rashford's wonder strike... the biggest thing I took from the game was that if you're not clinical enough - you need to take your chances."

Someone who has taken his chance in recent weeks is winger Christian Pulisic, who netted a hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Burnley in their last Premier League game.

When asked if he now had to pick between Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Lampard said: "You could say Pedro and Willian as well, who are top-class players in different stages of their careers.

"There's competition for places. That's good. It keeps them on edge and means they have to perform to keep their place... I'm not here to rotate for the sake of it."