Chelsea transfer ban appeal date set for November 20

Chelsea's appeal will be heard later this month

Chelsea's appeal against a transfer ban by FIFA for breaking rules to sign youth players from abroad will be heard on November 20 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

CAS announced the hearing date on Monday, with a verdict due before the January transfer window.

Chelsea served the first half of their one-year ban - imposed in February - on registering new players during the summer transfer window.

The club did not seek to freeze the FIFA sanction while preparing the appeal to CAS.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard would be able to make signings in January if the club's appeal is successful

FIFA's disciplinary and appeal committees have said Chelsea violated 150 rules protecting minors from trafficking, in cases involving about 70 players.

Chelsea were also judged to have broken rules prohibiting third-party influence on players. FIFA imposed a fine of £470,000.

The club has denied wrongdoing, but were unsuccessful in overturning the decision when they presented

their case to FIFA's appeals committee in April.