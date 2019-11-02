Chelsea boss Frank Lampard feels 'blessed' by talent as winning run continues at Watford

6:34 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard looks back at the positives from his side's win against Watford but was left frustrated by VAR Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard looks back at the positives from his side's win against Watford but was left frustrated by VAR

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits he is "blessed" to have so many quality players at his disposal after Saturday's 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring after just five minutes while Christian Pulisic continued his fine form with Chelsea's second after the break.

The result sees Lampard's side rack up a fifth successive Premier League victory to remain just two points behind Manchester City in third place.

"I think off the ball has been a big thing for us, and it was one of the first things that I wanted to broach," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"I want the team to have a lot of energy and to be difficult to play against, but after that, I'm blessed by having so many high quality players.

"We've got Jorginho and [Mateo] Kovacic while Mason [Mount] has announced himself - I can go throughout the team.

"The fans want to see good football, and I want the ball to be moved quickly, and be a little bit unpredictable. I want you to be able to see a clip of us playing out but also have the ability to go long and hit Tammy."

🔵@ChelseaFC have equalled their club record of 7️⃣ consecutive away wins in all competitions, set in their 1988-89 Division 2 promotion-winning season under Bobby Campbell.

✅ Norwich

✅ Wolves

✅ Lille

✅ Southampton

✅ Ajax

✅ Burnley

✅ Watford pic.twitter.com/9bTDYM1agd — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 2, 2019

This young and vibrant Chelsea team continue to exceed expectations this term.

Their latest triumph means they have won seven consecutive away games in all competitions - their joint-longest winning run on the road in the club's history.

Lampard: Watford penalty 'not clear and obvious'

But Lampard slammed a controversial VAR review, that saw Watford halve the deficit, when Gerard Deulofeu converted a penalty with just over 10 minutes remaining.

"I think we were over-confident, and the goal we conceded is obviously something we're disappointed with," Lampard added. "The game should have been long gone had we been more clinical. Personally, I can't believe the decision has been overturned.

Frank Lampard speaks with Mateo Kovacic after his side's 2-1 win at Watford

"You can say there's a tiny little touch there, but it's one of those where I've been sat in the managers' meeting a couple of days ago, and the shout was that things that are not clear and obvious are not going to be overturned.

"It seemed like last week we flipped the other way slightly, and there was a lot of overturning, but for me that is certainly not a clear and obvious mistake so I didn't get that one.

"We're going to sit in this grey area forever, which to me, isn't what VAR is there for.

"It has to be clear for a decision to be overturned, otherwise you are completely taking a lot away from the match referee. It needs to be a different angle which he hasn't seen, but in this instance, it wasn't."