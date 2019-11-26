Ross Barkley showed 'lack of professionalism' for nightclub visit, says Frank Lampard

Ross Barkley was pictured shirtless in a nightclub during the international break - he was not in the England squad at the time

Frank Lampard has accused Ross Barkley of showing a "lack of professionalism" after he was pictured shirtless in a nightclub during the international break.

It was the second time the England international had courted negative headlines in recent months after he was involved in an incident with a taxi driver earlier this season.

Barkley has also been suffering with an ankle injury over the last few weeks, and Lampard says he must knuckle down after leaving him out of the squad for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Valencia.

The head coach said: "There are two separate issues; one is the headlines this week. Ross knows how I felt about the first headline. I backed him then and I still back him now. But he showed a lack of professionalism as far as I'm concerned.

"It's not something that I want to come down hard on, because I understand all my players are humans and have lives. I don't police every moment of their lives. So I don't think it's a terrible thing that he's done.

"But Ross has had an injury, he's still kind of carrying an injury, so he just has to work his way back in and train well.

"I certainly don't hold anything against my players. I like Ross and he needs now to show all his reactions on the pitch."

