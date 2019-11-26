Liverpool top UEFA team of the year nominations with 10 players on list

Liverpool defenders Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been nominated

Liverpool have the most nominees for UEFA's fans' team of the year, with Andrew Robertson also the first Scottish player to be nominated.

UEFA player of the year Virgil van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson are among the 10 nominees from the Champions League winners.

🚨 #TeamOfTheYear is back! 🥳



5⃣0⃣ stars compete for YOUR vote 👊

Who should make the best team of 2019? 🤔



🔻🔻 VOTE NOW! 🔻🔻 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2019

Robertson is the first player from Scotland to be nominated in the 19-year history of the fans' team.

Manchester City are also well represented on the list with seven players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

⚠️ 2019 #TeamOfTheYear nominees revealed 🔜



Which year has produced the strongest XI? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Bngt1SWEmK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2019

Exactly half of all nominees have played in the Premier League in 2019, although Henderson and Sterling are two of just four English players in contention, alongside Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is in the running for a 16th successive year