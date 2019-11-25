Charlie Nicholas' Champions League predictions: How will Man City, Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea fare?

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Champions League predictions, with Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action.

Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Tuesday, 8pm

City will be without the injured Aguero against Shakhtar

I feel there are still problems at the back for City. You could see that against Chelsea, but what a fabulous game of football. I kept seeing Riyad Mahrez and he was great - why did Pep Guardiola not take him off the bench at Anfield and let him run at Andy Robertson? Against Chelsea, he kept going back and back - why did he not take anyone on? He did it on one occasion and scored, taking on two players. I know Pep wants his players to pass it and go into the different sections, but Mahrez is a wide man. You don't take that out of Raheem Sterling - that's what we love about him. I don't know if he has been brainwashed into the stats and the fact that he cannot give the ball away.

The Sergio Aguero injury will concern everyone, but I think Gabriel Jesus is probably ready to come into the team anyway. They will miss the quality of Aguero, but I don't see any danger here. I have gone with 3-1 because there are still some frailties at the back. City could play Claudio Bravo as Ederson looked a tad rusty against Chelsea, so it could give him a bit more time to recover. They win this and they win the group, and then they can rest even more bodies in the last game, and that's where this is going.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Olympiacos - Tuesday, 8pm

Mourinho takes charge of Spurs at home for the first time on Tuesday

Olympiacos are bottom with a point and they got a cracking draw in the repeat fixture against Tottenham, who made it hard work for themselves with the thrashing from Bayern Munich. Jose Mourinho came in at the right time - Tottenham were down on their luck and feeling sorry for themselves, yet had bundles of quality. He should pick up the confidence easily.

2:44 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 3-2 win at West Ham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's 3-2 win at West Ham

There are some problems still in defence. I think Serge Aurier is still rash, I am not sure how dedicated Danny Rose is to the cause, and I am unsure on the centre-backs. It will be a comfortable performance and three points, which means they will qualify. There are some favourable fixtures coming the way of Jose and after this one, he can say Tottenham are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's 2-1 win against Chelsea in the Premier League

This is a very good game. Valencia beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are much improved since and you could see that against Manchester City. This is the most exciting Chelsea team I have seen. It does not have the same quality as the one which involved John Terry, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, but they are far more exciting to watch.

Chelsea were outstanding for 30 minutes at the Etihad - it was more City-like than not. They didn't get anything and that tells you something though. Valencia do not score a lot, but they do not concede. The Chelsea results against Ajax will be enough to see them through, but I am going for a defeat here. It will be a learning curve for the team. Lampard is using the same players here, so it does take its toll, especially in the demanding games. Injuries could lead to downfall.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Napoli - Wednesday, 8pm

Will Salah start against Napoli?

This is another cracker. These two will go through, but Napoli do not lose many games. They are still unpredictable in terms of their defence. They are powerful but, no matter who the manager is, Napoli do like to get at you and take a risk or two.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace

Liverpool are getting over the line at the moment, but it is taking its toll. Do you risk Mohamed Salah again or do you play him against Brighton on Saturday? I have a feeling Liverpool may tinker the team and if you said to both clubs that they would get a point, be content, and qualify at the end of it, they would be more than happy. Liverpool changes may affect the team.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)