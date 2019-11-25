Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not thinking about points gap to Premier League rivals

Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino celebrate at Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is a long way to go in the Premier League title race - and says his side are not getting excited about their eight-point lead.

Liverpool have only dropped two points this season so far - and retained their healthy advantage at the weekend thanks to Roberto Firmino's late winner at Crystal Palace.

However, Klopp told Sky Sports that there are at least three other teams in the title race.

"Obviously, [Manchester] City deserved all these trophies (a domestic treble) last year, they were incredible," said Klopp.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"It is difficult to keep in touch with them, so we will see.

"Only eight points to Leicester, so we should not forget them as well - they were champions three, four years ago.

"And Chelsea are playing an incredible season.

"If we had lost against Crystal Palace, then it is all of a sudden only five points, and a totally different thing.

"So we are completely relaxed about that. We don't think about the gap, we don't think about the points, we just think about the next game.

"It has worked really well so far - and hopefully we can stay like this."

Klopp says Liverpool have two more difficult Champions League group games to negotiate

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Champions League - and the reigning champions are top of Group E with two matches still to play.

"I am not greedy but, if we can go for it again, we should try and we will try," said Klopp.

"We have a very difficult job.

"We have to play at home to Napoli (on Wednesday) which is already difficult enough and then we have to go to Salzburg (10 December) - which will be 100 per cent very difficult.

"We are in a good position and hopefully we can stay in the competition - if we stay in the competition, we will try everything, of course."