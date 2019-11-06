Club World Cup 2019: Who Liverpool could face in Qatar, key dates and kick-off times

Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy in May

Liverpool will bid to be crowned Club World Cup champions when they travel to Qatar in December. Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know...

Jurgen Klopp will field two squads simultaneously, playing Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on December 17 and the Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar the next day.

Klopp says the logistics behind the club's back-to-back games next month are yet to be decided - with the Reds' first match in the competition taking place in Doha.

Who could Liverpool face?

Liverpool will be one of seven clubs taking part from around the globe seeking to be crowned Club World Cup champions - and it is this competition that Klopp will prioritise.

Real Madrid are unable to compete for a fourth-straight win after lifting the Champions League in three successive seasons before Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in last season's final.

Jurgen Klopp and Henderson emerge with the Champions League trophy

Klopp's Champions League winners could face local side Al Sadd, coached by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia or most likely Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final.

Should they progress to the final, they are likely to face the CONMEBOL winners - with River Plate facing Flamengo in Lima later this month in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

When is it?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos poses with the Club World Cup last year

The first game takes place on Wednesday, December 11, and sees Al-Sadd face Hienghene Sport. The winners will face Monterrey three days later in the second round.

CAF Champions League winners Esperance Sportive de Tunis will face the AFC winners in the other second-round clash - either Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia or J1 League side Urawa Red Diamonds.

The confirmed teams Five clubs have confirmed their place in the competition:



• Al-Sadd (Qatar)

• Hienghene Sport (New Caledonia)

• Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

• Monterrey (Mexico)

• Liverpool (England)



There are two teams still to be confirmed. River Plate or Flamengo will join either Al-Hilal or Urawa Red Diamonds in completing the line-up.

The competition lasts for two weeks with Liverpool entering at the semi-final stage. The Reds have received a bye through the first two rounds, so will play a maximum of two matches.

The semi-finals take place on December 17 and 18, with the final in Doha on December 21.

What are the venues?

The Education City Stadium under construction in Doha, Qatar

Liverpool will begin their campaign at the 40,000-capacity Education City Stadium in Doha in their semi-final on December 18.

Win or lose, they will play in the same venue which will host the third-place play-off and the final on December 21.

Qatar is using the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cup tournaments as a testing ground for its hosting of the 2022 World Cup finals.

The 15,000-capacity Jassim bin Hamad Stadium will be used during the first and second rounds while the 40,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium will host the other semi-final.

The Khalifa Stadium was used during the World Athletics Championships

The format

First round

Wednesday, December 11 - Al-Sadd vs Hienghene Sport (5.30pm GMT)

Second round

Saturday, December 14 - AFC winners vs Esperance de Tunis (2.30pm GMT)

Saturday, December 14 - Monterrey vs Winners of Match 1 (5.30pm GMT)

Fifth-place play-off

Tuesday, December 17 - Losers of Match 2 vs Losers of Match 3 (2.30pm GMT)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 17 - CONMEBOL winners vs Winners of Match 3 (5.30pm GMT)

Wednesday, December 18 - Winners of Match 2 vs Liverpool (5.30pm GMT)

Steven Gerrard featured during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in 2005

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 21 - Losers of Match 6 vs Losers of Match 5 (2.30pm GMT)

Final

Saturday, December 21 - Winners of Match 6 vs Winners of match 5 (5.30pm GMT)

