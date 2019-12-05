Frank Lampard unsure of Ruben Loftus-Cheeks' Chelsea return date after Achilles injury

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has scored seven goals in 46 game for Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is still unsure when Ruben Loftus-Cheek will return from his Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old has not played since rupturing his Achilles in a post-season friendly against New England Revolution in May.

Lampard said the England international's recovery had not been going as smooth as planned, with a comeback date still unclear.

"He's had a few setbacks over the last two months," said Lampard.

"He hasn't had a new one, but he's not flying along as much as we would want, and it's not for the want of trying from everybody.

"For Ruben himself of course there's nothing worse than being injured. But at the moment he's no closer to being fit."

Tammy Abraham returned from injury to head his 11th Premier League goal of the season then laid on Mason Mount's winner as Chelsea saw off Aston Villa 2-1.

Mason Mount celebrates with Tammy Abraham and Willian during Chelsea's win against Aston Villa

"He's a personality that's growing in our dressing room every day with his enthusiasm and his will to win," added Lampard.

"Tammy is a striker that's near the top of the goal-scoring charts in the league, he's showing his all-round game, stretches defences, and he starts our press.

"And of course if a player's on such a good run it's normal that if they go out of the team that you can miss them, and today he came straight back in as he left off."