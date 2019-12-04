Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa: Mason Mount cracker earns Blues win on John Terry's return

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League

Chelsea returned to winning ways as Mason Mount's thunderous volley secured a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Tammy Abraham rose to head in his 11th Premier League goal of the season (24) against the side he scored 26 times for on loan last season.

But Dean Smith's side levelled against the run of play before half-time as Trezeguet scrambled the ball over the line from close range (41).

That result moves Chelsea six points clear of fifth-placed Wolves but, perhaps more significantly, eight clear of Manchester United and nine ahead of Tottenham. Aston Villa remain 15th after their two-match unbeaten run was ended in west London.

Mason Mount celebrates with Tammy Abraham and Willian after his winner

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Azpilicueta (7), James (7), Christensen (6), Zouma (7), Kante (7), Mount (8), Kovacic (6), Willian (8), Pulisic (7), Abraham (8).



Subs: Jorginho (n/a), Hudson-Odoi (n/a), Batshuayi (n/a).



Aston Villa: Heaton (7), Targett (6), El Mohamady (7), Mings (7), Konsa (6), Nakamba (6), McGinn (6), Grealish (6), Hourihane (5), Trezeguet (7), Wesley (5).



Subs: Luiz (6), Jota (6).



Man of the match: Mason Mount.

How Terry suffered defeat on Stamford Bridge return

John Terry was given a warm welcome back at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

John Terry returned to Chelsea for the first time since making the last of his 717 appearances for the club in May 2017 against Sunderland, ending his 22 years' worth of service with a fifth Premier League trophy in his hands.

The former centre-back was given a guard of honour that day after 26 minutes in recognition of his shirt number, and the Aston Villa assistant was given a warm reception by the supporters who once idolised him.

His banner 'Captain, Leader, Legend' decorated the Matthew Harding End on Wednesday as it had during the 1-0 home defeat to West Ham four days earlier; a match in which Chelsea had failed to commit a single foul.

Tammy Abraham rises to head Chelsea in front after 24 minutes

It is a statistic that would never have occurred during Terry's time, but after Tottenham had closed to within six points of them in the fourth and final Champions League place, Chelsea were aggressive from the first whistle against Villa and were rewarded for a bright start.

Willian forced Tom Heaton into an early save before Abraham fluffed a presentable chance as Tyrone Mings failed to clear Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

Trezeguet equalises at Stamford Bridge for the visitors from close range

Mount lacked power and accuracy with two quickfire attempts, but Chelsea deservedly took the lead when Abraham rose in between Mings and Heaton to head into the unguarded net from Reece James' cross.

But three minutes before the interval, Villa were level as Jack Grealish combined with John McGinn before Ahmed Elmohamady's low cross was met by Trezeguet, who hooked the ball home at the second attempt.

Team news Tammy Abraham returned for Chelsea in place of Olivier Giroud, while Cesar Azpilicueta replaced Emerson. Andreas Christensen came in for Fikayo Tomori in defence while Willian replaced Pedro and N'Golo Kante took the place of Jorginho.



Aston Villa made three changes to the side that drew 2-2 at Manchester United. Ahmed Elmohamady replaced Frederic Guilbert at right-back while Trezeguet came in for Anwar El Ghazi and Marvelous Nakamba replaced Douglas Luiz.

It was the first Premier League goal to be both scored and assisted by Egyptian players - but the second half was one-way traffic, with Chelsea emphatically restoring their lead three minutes after the restart.

Willian was afforded too much space by Matt Targett to deliver the cross from the right and Abraham's expert lay-off with his chest was blasted into the top corner by Mount for his first Premier League in seven games and 10 in total for club and country.

Jack Grealish controls the ball under pressure from Reece James

Azpilicueta, on his return to the side, saw his shot fizz a yard wide of the post before Mount came close to his second when his rising shot from outside the box just cleared the crossbar.

Instead, it really ought to have been Abraham who doubled his tally for the night when he was put through by Willian after 73 minutes, but from a tight angle, the striker clipped his shot wide of Heaton's far post.

It was Willian's turn to come within inches of putting the contest to bed when his free-kick was brilliantly clawed away by Heaton to keep Villa in the game.

Villa very nearly snatched an unlikely point in the final minute of normal time as Douglas Luiz rose to meet Mohamady's cross but Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a fine save to keep Chelsea's lead intact.

Man of the match - Mason Mount

Mason Mount celebrates his match-winning strike in the second half

It was a hugely impressive return to form for Mount, and after scoring 11 goals in the Championship for Derby last season, the midfielder now already has five to his name this term.

The 20-year-old has seamlessly made the step-up in class having also become a member of Gareth Southgate's England side - but having gone 10 games for club and country without a goal, here he was a constant threat throughout.

No player had more shots than Mount's five and his passing accuracy of 89.7 per cent was the third highest of any outfield Chelsea player.

⚽ Mason Mount's strike is @ChelseaFC's 1,800th goal in the PL. They are the 4th team to reach this milestone after Man Utd, Arsenal & Liverpool.



🔵 Mick Harford scored Chelsea’s first PL goal, against Oldham in August 1992 pic.twitter.com/Pqg400apT2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 4, 2019

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 56 Premier League home games against newly promoted teams (W45 D10 L1).

Aston Villa have picked up just one point from their last 42 available in away games against sides starting the day in the top four (W0 D1 L13).

Tammy Abraham has scored 11 goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season - the only Chelsea players to score more in their first 14 apps in a single PL season are Diego Costa (12 in 2014-15) and Nicolas Anelka (12 in 2008-09).

Only Jamie Vardy (17) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea's Tammy Abraham (14 - 11 goals, 3 assists).

What's next?

Chelsea travel to face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off is at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa host Leicester on Super Sunday; coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 1pm with kick-off at 2pm.

