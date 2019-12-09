Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in contention to face Lille, Fikayo Tomori ruled out by Frank Lampard

0:49 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard welcomes back Antonio Rudiger ahead of their Champions League match against Lille - and challenges him to kick on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard welcomes back Antonio Rudiger ahead of their Champions League match against Lille - and challenges him to kick on

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has included Antonio Rudiger in his squad to face Lille in the Champions League but has ruled Fikayo Tomori out of the match.

Tomori was an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday and the England international will now miss Tuesday's match in France due to a slight hip strain.

Chelsea need to win to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition and Lampard has been handed a boost by Rudiger, who could make his first appearance since September after recovering from a groin injury.

"He is in the squad, so there's a chance," said Lampard. "It's good to have him back, he's been training really well.

"He's got a lot of his fitness work done since the injury healed.

"The other news I suppose is that Tomori is out. He's got a small tiny strain around his hip area and it's been bothering him so I've taken him out for a few days."

More to follow…