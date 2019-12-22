Jadon Sancho linked with £120m Chelsea transfer - but is he worth that much?

Jadon Sancho is on his way to Chelsea for £120m, according to reports in Sunday's papers. But is the young attacker really worth that much money?

Sancho is in fine form this season at Borussia Dortmund, with nine goals and nine assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances and the 19-year-old has also begun to make a mark at international level with England.

With Chelsea now free to buy players in January after their transfer ban was lifted, there could be a big-money deal on the cards. However, the Sunday Supplement panel were split on whether the Blues should really invest such a large sum in Sancho.

Former News of the World sports editor Paul McCarthy believes Sancho would be a good investment and says he has the potential to become a world star over the next few years.

"If you were having to speculate on who, in the next five years, is going to emerge as the best young talent, the best player in Europe I would say Jadon Sancho is right up there. He is absolutely worth a hit at that kind of money.

"They need a replacement for Eden Hazard, which they haven't got. Christian Pulisic is a nice player, a tidy player but he's not direct, I don't think he gives you the goal threat Hazard would.

"I think Sancho, in that team, in two years' time, you'd be talking about a breathtaking player."

Sancho has become a regular for England this year

Patrick Barclay is also a fan of Sancho's ability - but says there are concerns about how he would adapt to the Premier League after initially thriving in the Bundesliga and argued that £120m is too large a sum to spend on such an inexperienced player.

"It's the Bundesliga. It's not the Premier League is it? It's a step up. It's a division below the Premier League," said Barclay.

"It doesn't matter where he's playing if he's as good as Macca says. It's just I'm not sure if he's mature enough as a player to be worth that kind of money.

"Talent-wise, though, there's no question."