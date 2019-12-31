Chelsea consider Moussa Dembele transfer from Lyon in January

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is one of the forward options Chelsea are considering trying to sign in January.

Dembele has scored 25 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £20m 18 months ago.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time.

Moussa Dembele was hugely successful during his time at Celtic

Sky Sports News has been told Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba.

Dembele enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic after joining the club from Fulham in 2016 under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Olivier Giroud is likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window

The 23-year-old won two Scottish Premierships, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups at Parkhead before a move to Lyon in August 2018.

He has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Lyon so far this season.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our Transfer Centre blog.