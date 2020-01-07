Olivier Giroud: Inter Milan want Chelsea striker but no talks since Christmas
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains a target for Inter Milan although the clubs have not had any fresh contact since the January window opened.
The Serie A club was in touch with Chelsea before Christmas over a deal for the France international, according to Sky In Italy.
Giroud has not featured for Chelsea since the end of November, with Tammy Abraham the clear No 1 striker at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Frank Lampard as manager.
The 33-year-old has only scored five goals since joining Chelsea in January 2018, although the majority of his appearances have come as a substitute.
He has only made five Premier League appearances this season, with four of his five goals coming while on international duty and the fifth in the European Super Cup against Liverpool.
A move to Inter would reunite Giroud with Antonio Conte, who initially signed him for Chelsea after his five-and-a-half season spell with London rivals Arsenal.
