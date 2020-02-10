Chelsea record biggest net-profit from last two transfer windows

Chelsea have topped the transfer window net-profit charts

Chelsea recorded the highest net-profit of any club in world football in the last two transfer windows, according to newly published data.

Serving a transfer ban last summer after being deemed to have breached FIFA regulations on the recruitment of young players, Chelsea spent just €45m (around £38m) to turn Mateo Kovacic's loan from Real Madrid into a permanent deal.

The west Londoners made a further €205m (£173.7m) in player sales, stemming largely from the €100m plus add-ons sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

The west Londoners were unable to buy players in last summer's transfer window

By contrast, Real Madrid posted €181m in negative balance on transfers, according to research by the CIES Football Observatory.

Aston Villa were also low down on the list, second only to Real, spending €172m on players following their promotion from the Championship and earning just €3m in return for an €169m balance.

Frank Lampard's side did not sign anyone in January, despite having their transfer ban lifted

Overall Premier League clubs fared poorly, having the largest net deficit of any of Europe's top five leagues and accounting for a combined €844m (£715m) more in outgoings than money they earned.

Chelsea, who posted losses of £96.7m in the latest financial results , are the only Premier League side to feature in the top 10 of clubs in terms of net earners.

Benfica, who earned €113m from the sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in summer 2019 window, came second with a €166m net profit, with Ajax in third with €137m - aided by the departures of Matthias De Ligt to Juventus and Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona.

Manchester United, meanwhile, placed fourth and Tottenham fifth, with spends of €151m and €141m more than they earned respectively. Arsenal came 11th spending €85m more than they earned in player sales.