Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham: Chelsea summer transfer targets

After Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech in June, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol profiles the other potential incomings at Stamford Bridge this summer...

Blues boss Frank Lampard will have a transfer kitty consisting of up to £150m to spend this summer, as the club still have some leftover money from the sale of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Earlier this week the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) published a report revealing Chelsea have made the most money out of player sales over the past two windows with a net income of around £170m, being unable to sign anyone due to the transfer ban imposed by UEFA.

Lampard wants to strengthen in all positions but is vying especially for another striker and a left-back, with other possible targets including a new midfielder, a centre-back and a goalkeeper with question marks over Kepa's performances and other 'keepers such as Ajax's Andre Onana and Burnley's Nick Pope on the manager's radar.

Jadon Sancho

A name Chelsea are definitely interested in is Jadon Sancho. The club have just spent £40m on Ziyech, a wide player, so they will be less likely to sign him but he remains a target.

Sancho could be the statement signing Chelsea are looking for. He is young, has great potential and resale value and could be a star at the Euros - at Chelsea, he would provide goals, assists and creativity. Sancho was a Blues fan growing up, so he could favour a move to Stamford Bridge.

Players like Sancho don't become available very often, and when they do, clubs like Chelsea need to try and bring them in. However, lots of other clubs are interested both in the Premier League and abroad, and he would cost at least £100m if he leaves Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Moussa Dembele

Lampard needs a striker to take the load off Tammy Abraham, who's been having to do it all by himself this season, and also because Olivier Giroud will be leaving in the summer.

Moussa Dembele is a player they've been watching very very closely, one source told us in January that they had made a bid for him, that bid had been rejected by Lyon. Lyon want to keep him because they're still in the Champions League but they're prepared to sell him in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United remain the most likely destinations but the problem is once again he would cost big money. Lyon value him at about 100 million Euros. The striker came close to joining Chelsea and also Tottenham a few years ago so perhaps this could be the year he makes the move back to London, after having starred for Fulham from 2013-16.

Boubakary Soumare

Newcastle had a bid for Soumare of around £35m accepted in January but the midfielder rejected the move because he believes that England's top clubs are holding out for him.

He will leave Lille in the summer, and wants a move to another Champions League club with Manchester United after him as well.

Frank Lampard has gone on record saying midfield is not particularly a priority area for him to strengthen in, but Chelsea have watched him closely and are always in the market for best young players in the world, so I think he is a possible arrival at Stamford Bridge for next season.

Ben Chilwell

At the moment, Lampard doesn't really seem convinced by his left-back options of Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri - and so they could both leave in the summer.

Chelsea's top target in that position is Ben Chilwell, who has been playing very well and is in great form for Leicester and England.

However, the issue here is how difficult it is usually to sign players from Leicester. Historically, they don't sell players unless it is for top, top dollar - and also, he is someone that will cost at least £50m this summer if Leicester were to sell him.

The noises we're getting from Leicester is that Chilwell is not for sale, but Chelsea do want another left-back and he would be their No 1 choice.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is a player we talked a lot about in January. 16-year-old Jude Bellingham is supposed to be the best young player since Wayne Rooney, every big club in Europe is trying to sign him from Birmingham City.

Incredibly, he is only on £145-per-week at the moment because he is not allowed to sign a professional contract until the summer. Chelsea are trying to sign him, Manchester United have made a big, big effort to try and get him in January, but had bids turned down. Birmingham would prefer a deal whereby they could keep him on loan next season.

Again, I think he could cost anywhere between £35m and £50m, but he is a player for the future. He would have great potential, great resale value, and that is why Chelsea are one of the clubs that are trying to sign him.