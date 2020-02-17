Fran Kirby: Chelsea and England striker won't rush her return to first-team action

Fran Kirby won't rush back after four months' sidelined for Chelsea Women and England

Fran Kirby insists she will not rush back to first-team action with Chelsea Women after four months sidelined with the debilitating condition pericarditis.

The England international striker has not featured for club or country since appearing as a substitute in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Manchester United in November.

In the early stages of her illness, which is often brought on by a viral infection and causes shortness of breath, Kirby was sleeping for up to 15 hours a day and taking anti-inflammatory medication.

Now "feeling 100 times better" than when she was first diagnosed, the 26-year-old is preparing to reintegrate herself to Chelsea's squad, who sit second in the FA WSL table, one point behind Manchester City and with a game in hand.

"I was struggling with understanding how it happened and why it happened," Kirby told Chelsea's official website.

"When I became ill the frustration went away as I didn't even have the energy to be frustrated, I had no emotion as I was too tired. It took over my life in a negative way, I couldn't even get up to make food.

"Now that I am feeling more like a human being I can smile again and be in a room with people again. I am coming to the other end of it, I am back around the girls more, I have the energy to come in or go to the pool when they are doing recovery.

"I want to be back on the pitch more than anyone! I also know it will take time and I am not going to heal overnight and it is a day-by-day process.

Emma Hayes will wait until Fran Kirby is fully fit and ready to return to action

"I know how ill I was and I don't want to go back to that, I want to make sure when I come back I am 100 per cent with no symptoms and I am ready to go."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will continue to give Kirby as much time as she needs on her way back to full fitness.

Hayes added: "Fran is a massively important part of our squad and she knows that, but while winning football matches is important, it is not more important than her health.

"Good health is the priority in our culture, and her good health matters above and beyond anything else. Our job, when she is ready, is to make sure she comes back at even higher level than before."