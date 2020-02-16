Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester City Women vs Ipswich Town Ladies.

The SSE Women's FA Cup Fifth Round.

Manchester City Women 10

    Ipswich Town Ladies 0

      Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich: WSL leaders cruise into Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

      PA media

      Sunday 16 February 2020 17:52, UK

      Jess Park celebrates her goal with Georgia Stanway during Man City&#39;s convincing win
      Image: Jess Park celebrates her goal with Georgia Stanway during Man City's win

      Manchester City beat Ipswich 10-0 on Sunday as the Women's Super League table-toppers easily saw off the fourth-tier team in the FA Cup.

      The opening exchanges were dominated by City and the stalemate was broken in the 19th minute when Laura Coombs made it 1-0.

      Manchester City's momentum propelled them through the rest of the game with an incessant stream of goals right until the final minutes.

      Germany's Pauline Bremer started off her hat-trick by scoring in the 26th minute. This was closely followed by a strike from outside the box by Jess Park in the 30th minute, which gave City a 3-0 half-time lead.

      Jess Park battles for possession with Ipswich&#39;s Paige Peake during the encounter
      Image: Park battles for possession with Ipswich's Paige Peake during the encounter

      In the 49th minute, the defending champions scored again, Bremer firing into the top corner. By the 57th minute, Georgia Stanway had made it 5-0, with Bremer then completing the first hat-trick of the match in the 64th minute.

      Keen to keep up, England international Stanway scored her second in the 66th minute. Park followed suit by scoring her second in the 77th minute and, in very quick succession, her third goal in the 80th.

      City's final goal en route to the quarter-finals came from Stanway in the 87th minute, securing a hat-trick of hat-tricks for the home team.

