Arsenal Women call off FA Cup clash with Lewes; Reading's trip to Leicester also postponed

Arsenal were forced to call off their FA Cup tie with Lewes, due to be played at Boreham Wood

The Women's FA Cup fifth-round games involving WSL sides Arsenal and Reading were called off on Sunday because of Storm Dennis.

Arsenal postponed their clash with Lewes at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park because of safety concerns and similar issues also forced the cancellation of Reading's trip to Leicester City, due to be played at Quorn FC's Farley Way Stadium.

The Gunners have already rearranged their match for Sunday, February 23 meaning their WSL clash with Reading will have to be moved to another date.

"The safety of all supporters at Meadow Park is of paramount importance," said Arsenal in a statement.

"We have also taken consideration of the impact of weather conditions on the journey Lewes supporters will be making."

Flooding was causing additional problems at Quorn, making access to the ground difficult.

"With current and prospective weather conditions, current flooding blocking access to the ground, our main concern is the safety of players, staff and supporters," Leicester City said in a statement.