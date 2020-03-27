Frank Lampard: Hard for Chelsea plays to stay focused amid coronavirus crisis

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been speaking on the impact the coronavirus has had on his players

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it is hard for players to stay focused and motivated during the coronavirus pandemic with no concrete timetable to when football will return.

The Blues squad continue to train at home during the lockdown initiated by the Government with a target date for a resumption of the season on April 30 looking optimistic.

Speaking with Chelsea's 'The 5th Stand' official club app via FaceTime, Lampard said: "It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us.

"We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given but daily or probably weekly we are looking at it, saying: 'well, how do we train? What does it look like?

"The last thing I want to do when the players are in this position is to try and push and push and push (them) for no reason."

1:20 Jamie Redknapp believes it is time to move on after Mason Mount apologised to Chelsea bosses for playing football in public with Declan Rice when he was meant to be self-isolating. Jamie Redknapp believes it is time to move on after Mason Mount apologised to Chelsea bosses for playing football in public with Declan Rice when he was meant to be self-isolating.

'Motivation is with families, not football'

With the squad first in isolation when Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the disease earlier in the month before the entire country went in lockdown, Lampard appreciates it is a testing period for everyone.

"This situation has obviously been changing frequently from the start and it is all new ground," the Chelsea boss said.

"I've just let them know that I am there for them individually because these are tough times whether it's emotionally, physically everything we have to be there for the players.

"Motivation can be slightly put to the side. I think the motivation at the moment for everyone is how their families are, how their relatives are, how we all see the outside world, and sometimes the realisation probably that there are things which are a lot more important than football.

"However much we love Chelsea and are fortunate to do our jobs, this has certainly hit home for that.

"For me, my message to the players has always been look after your family at this time.

"The motivation I suppose will come with doing the basic things you do to keep fit and live as well as you can at this moment.

"Then of course when we can get the group together and concentrate on how this is going to look forward, then the players will be motivated."

Lampard added: "All this has shown that this is a much broader issue and hopefully brings all of us, supporters of different clubs, together, countries, people all around the world.

"We are all in the same situation and trying to stay positive."