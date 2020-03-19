Chelsea transfer news and rumours

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being linked with a move to Chelsea

The latest players linked with a move to Chelsea…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea have set their sights on the Arsenal striker in the next transfer window (Daily Express, March 20)

Francesco Acerbi - Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of entering a bidding war with Inter Milan for the Lazio defender (Football Italia, March 19)

Jeremie Boga - The Chelsea academy graduate says he would consider a return to Stamford Bridge from Sassuolo - Chelsea have a £19m buy-back clause on the midfielder (The Athletic, March 19)

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Chelsea will spend £200m on three Serie A targets next summer, AC Milan goalkeeper along with Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martinez (Evening Standard, March 18)

Moussa Dembele - The Blues will prioritise a move for the Lyon striker as soon as the transfer window re-opens this summer (The Athletic, March 16)

Chelsea have reportedly switched their focus to Dembele as Liverpool look to beat them to the signing of Timo Werner (Daily Mail, March 17).

Chelsea's chances of bringing Dembele to Stamford Bridge have increased after Lyon changed their transfer policy on selling the forward (Daily Express, March 20)

Jude Bellingham - The 16-year-old Birmingham hotshot has a decision to make over his future after Chelsea joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reportedly agreed a £30m fee for the highly-rated midfielder. (The Sun, March 16)

Could Mousa Dembele be on the move?

Lautaro Martinez - Chelsea are ready to break the bank for the Inter Milan forward, who is at the centre of a transfer tussle between Real Madrid and Barcelona (Sport, March 16)

Chelsea and Man City are ready to battle it out to sign Martinez this summer (Daily Star, March 18)

Brad Young - Chelsea are on the brink of securing the services of the 17-year-old Hartlepool goalkeeper following a successful trial with the Blues (The Sun, March 15)

Alex Telles - Chelsea have reportedly made "initial contact" with Porto over a £36m move for the Brazil left-back (The Sun, March 17)

Miralem Pjanic - Chelsea are ready to battle Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of the Juventus midfielder, according to reports (Daily Star, March 18)

Juventus are prepared to use Pjanic as they look to lure Jorginho away from Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport, March 20)

Phillipe Coutinho - Chelsea are at the front of the queue to sign the Brazilian playmaker, who is currently on-loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona. (Daily Mail, March 19)

Marash Kumbullaace - Chelsea are tracking the £23m rated Hellas Verona ace but face competition from Manchester United, Inter Milan and Lazio. (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit…

Will Willian bring his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge to an end this summer?

Jorginho - Juventus are prepared to use Miralem Pjanic as they look to lure Jorginho away from Chelsea (Corriere dello Sport, March 20)

Willian - The Brazilian has decided to leave Stamford Bridge and is said to be considering moves to Manchester United and Arsenal (Le10Sport, March 9)

Ethan Ampadu - Chelsea could face a struggle to hold on to the 19-year-old if AC Milan hire Ralf Rangnick as their new sporting director (Daily Express, March 18)

The latest Chelsea contract talk…

Olivier Giroud - The France international wants to stay and fight for a new contract after rekindling his Chelsea career in recent weeks (The Sun, March 6)

