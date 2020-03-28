Chelsea winger Pedro reveals struggle as he is separated from his children during shutdown

Pedro is in constant contact with his family as they remain in lockdown in Spain

Chelsea forward Pedro has opened up on living apart from his children during the coronavirus shutdown.

Pedro's children are in his native Spain and the 32-year-old has been unable to travel back to his home country to link up with his family as he remains in the UK.

Pedro told the Chelsea website: "It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings, not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all.

"We are in permanent contact on the phone, keeping in touch about what we are up to in isolation and trying to be as close as possible.

"Of course, we would have liked to be there but for safety reasons that isn't possible so for now we are going to stay where we are and try to get through it as best we can."

Pedro has also remained in contact with his team-mates while the Premier League remains suspended until April 30 - but that date could be extended as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"I've been on the phone to Kepa [Arrizabalaga] and Marcos Alonso. I've also called Jordi Alba from Barcelona. I'm in touch with other players too, to see how they are handling the situation, with players who are alone, which can sometimes be difficult.

"These are tough times and we are in constant contact. I'm also speaking a lot to Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and we're always following the news coming out from the club, the training that we have to do at home.

"We're waiting to see when might be the soonest we could start training again and if it will be possible to restart the season.

"The most important thing right now is that everything can go back to normal and we can get out of this situation as soon as possible."