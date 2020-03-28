Chelsea 'considering options' as planning permission for Stamford Bridge expires

Chelsea announced in May 2018 that plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge were on hold

Chelsea have released a statement confirming that their planning permission for Stamford Bridge will expire on March 31.

The Premier League club obtained permission to redevelop their 41,000-capacity stadium at the beginning of 2017, but in May 2018 announced that all design and planning had been halted due to "the current unfavourable investment climate".

To date no work has begun, and on Saturday Chelsea issued a statement that said: "Chelsea Football Club acknowledges that the planning permission we obtained for a new stadium expires on 31st March 2020."

"We are grateful to all our fans and stakeholders, especially Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding in the matter.

"We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, should economic conditions improve."

It is unclear whether the current coronavirus pandemic will allow them to extend the current deadline or if they will need to start the process from the beginning.