Chelsea: Five stats you didn't know

Frank Lampard took over from Maurizio Sarri in the summer

From failing to score from range to no-risk football, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Chelsea's 2019/20 season.

Faith in youth

The arrival of Frank Lampard and a transfer ban has forced Chelsea to dip into their youth set up this season. They used ten players aged 21 or under in the Premier League - seven more than last season.

Christian Pulisic (vs Burnley, 21 years & 38 days) and Tammy Abraham (vs Wolves, 21 years & 347 days) are the two youngest players to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.

Proceed with caution

Jorginho is the only player to have reached double figures for yellow cards (10) in the Premier League.

Kepa question mark?

Chelsea have conceded goals from 44 per cent of their shots on target faced this season. Meaning 39 of the 89 shots faced have found a way past their goalkeeper. That's the highest proportion in the Premier League.

Following on from that previous stat, it's not a surprise that Kepa Arrizabalaga (56.5 per cent) has the lowest save percentage (minimum 10 apps) in the Premier League.

