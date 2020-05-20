Olivier Giroud: Chelsea extend striker's contract

Olivier Giroud came close to leaving Chelsea during the January transfer window

Chelsea have taken up an option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract, keeping the France striker at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Having been out of favour for much of the season, Giroud was close to leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window, but remained at the club with Frank Lampard unable to find a replacement forward.

An injury to Tammy Abraham then allowed the Frenchman a run in the first team, during which he put in a series of impressive performances before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea," Giroud told the club's website.

"I can't wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I'm looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so."

