Christian Pulisic: Frank Lampard sees bright Chelsea future

3:21 Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side controlled the game against Aston Villa despite being behind, before substitutes Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley helped turn the match into a Blues win Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side controlled the game against Aston Villa despite being behind, before substitutes Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley helped turn the match into a Blues win

Boss Frank Lampard has backed Christian Pulisic to make the difference in the race for the top four after Chelsea’s comeback win at Aston Villa.

Forward Pulisic and Olivier Giroud turned the game around in 121 seconds after the break as the visitors survived a scare to secure a 2-1 win.

Chelsea dominated only to fall behind to Kortney Hause’s opener just before half-time on Sunday.

They recovered to cement their position in fourth, moving five points ahead of Manchester United and Wolves.

It was Pulisic’s first appearance since January after an abductor muscle injury and Lampard feels the USA international is ready to make an impact again.

1:32 Christian Pulisic marked his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt since New Year’s Day with the equalising goal in the Blues’ 2-1 win at Aston Villa Christian Pulisic marked his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt since New Year’s Day with the equalising goal in the Blues’ 2-1 win at Aston Villa

“He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward,” said Lamnpard after his 100th game as a manager.

“He was hungry. I know that and I felt for him, as I felt for the players with long-term injuries. The ability he’s got to arrive in the box, it’s a big thing, I’ve spoken about it with him all season.

“It’s the difference between being a very good player off the side, an attacking player, or the players at the real top level of the game that arrive and score in the six-yard box and hit numbers yearly.

“I really think Christian can do that, so I was really pleased with him, the impact he made when he came on.”

Pulisic celebrates after levelling at Aston Villa

Chelsea dominated from the start and Orjan Nyland parried Mason Mount’s drive, but they went into the break 1-0 behind after Hause bundled in following Kepa Arrizabalaga's fine save from Anwar El Ghazi.

Pulisic was introduced 10 minutes into the second half and, five minutes later, he equalised, firing in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from close range.

Azpilicueta then created the winner for Giroud almost instantly and the striker was given time to turn, with his 12-yard shot deflecting beyond Nyland.

Olivier Giroud after putting Chelsea 2-1 up at Aston Villa

Watch the match highlights