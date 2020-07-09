Billy Gilmour: Chelsea midfielder set to miss rest of season with knee injury

Billy Gilmour is not expected to play again this season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The 19-year-old looked in discomfort following a 19th-minute collision with Luka Milivojevic during Chelsea's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Gilmour played on and was later substituted for Jorginho in the 80th minute.

It's another blow in midfielder for head coach Frank Lampard with N'Golo Kante currently sidelined with a hamstring problem.

However, Mateo Kovacic could return from injury against Sheffield United this weekend, having missed Chelsea's last two games.

Gilmour has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign at Chelsea, making 11 first-team appearances for Blues in 2019/20.

The Scot's absence could allow Jorginho to make a first start since the restart, with his only action coming in the final 10 minutes of Tuesday's win at Selhurst Park.

Juventus are understood to maintain their interest in luring Jorginho away from Stamford Bridge this summer, but the 28-year-old could now play an increased part in Chelsea's Premier League run-in.

Gilmour's absence could mean a recall for Jorginho

The former Napoli star insisted earlier this week that he will not be distracted by any talk of the close-season situation.

"I just have to stay focused on when the teams need me," he told Chelsea's official club website.

"There have been rumours but I haven't heard anything; I am just focusing on finishing the season well with Chelsea and qualifying for the Champions League."