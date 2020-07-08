Kai Havertz: Chelsea favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, but are not willing to pay the £90m asking price.

Havertz wants to leave Leverkusen and the German club are prepared to allow his exit. The 21-year-old has only two years remaining on his contract and Leverkusen have failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Bundesliga side value Havertz at €100m (£90m) but his representatives are hopeful a deal can be structured with bonus payments and add-ons that would satisfy all parties.

Chelsea have already shown they are prepared to invest in the transfer market this summer by signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for next season.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is willing to bankroll transfers this summer as he believes there is more value in the market, with prices dropping because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea have already singed Havertz's Germany team-mate Timo Werner from RB Leipzig ahead of next season

Chelsea's rivals may also struggle to compete in the market, with the European Club Association estimating European clubs will lose more than £3.5 billion in revenue over the next year because of the pandemic.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich also want Havertz but they are not in a position to pay Leverkusen's asking price without selling players. Manchester United are also interested but their priority signing this summer is Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann...