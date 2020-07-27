Frank Lampard: Mason Mount can have long Chelsea career

Mason Mount scored a superb free-kick for Chelsea against Wolves in the final game of the Premier League season

Frank Lampard believes England midfielder Mason Mount can get even better and have a long career with Chelsea.

Lampard praised Mount for a breakthrough campaign in which he has set new records at Stamford Bridge and was also selected to play for England.

The 21-year-old has become Chelsea's first academy graduate to make more than 50 appearances in his debut senior season, and toasted a fine campaign with a stunning set-piece goal against Wolves on Sunday.

Mount slotted an inch-perfect free-kick and teed up Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge as the Blues saw off Wolves 2-0 to book their place in next term's Champions League.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder is already one of Lampard's most trusted attacking lieutenants just one year into his senior Blues career - but the Stamford Bridge boss insisted Mount will just keep getting better.

"He will definitely get better because he is so young," said Lampard. "When a player comes in and plays in their breakthrough year and is consistently in the team people sometimes treat them as though they are older than they are. But he is still young.

"You saw his technique from the free-kick. His is a special technique, and only top players can strike the ball that way.

"His all-round game for the season has been brilliant. His work ethic and training daily is brilliant.

"He has already contributed a great amount, but he will also get a lot better. This is just the start for Mason at Chelsea."