Willian could agree new Chelsea deal this week

Willian has scored four goals and assisted three since the restart

Willian could agree a new deal at Chelsea before the end of the week, with the winger's current contract set to expire.

Frank Lampard has remained hopeful that a deal could be struck with the former Shakhtar Donetsk forward and despite offers from a host of clubs, it appears a breakthrough has been achieved over a new contract.

The 31-year-old Premier League winner has been holding out for a three-year deal, while Chelsea have reportedly only offered a two-year extension.

The news will come as a blow for Arsenal, who have tracked Willian in recent weeks. Barcelona, Manchester United and David Beckham's Inter Miami have also asked to be kept informed of his availability.

Willian has played an influential role at Stamford Bridge since Premier League football returned, scoring four and assisting in three goals as Chelsea confirmed their place in next season's Champions League.

Willian missed Sunday's 2-0 victory over Wolves through injury, but hopes to be fit for this weekend's FA Cup final - after which his present contract expires.

In a post on Instagram shortly before the game, Willian wrote: "I did treatment until the last minute to be able to be in the field, but this time, unfortunately, it will not be possible.

"I will be at Stamford Bridge supporting my teammates. Come on Chelsea!"

