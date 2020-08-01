Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta FA Cup final injuries rule them out of Bayern Munich tie

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic limped off during the second half of the FA Cup final against Arsenal

Frank Lampard has ruled Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta out of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Bayern Munich after they both picked up hamstring injuries in the FA Cup final.

Azpilicueta and Pulisic went off in either half during the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at Wembley, while Pedro was also forced off when he injured his shoulder late on.

Chelsea face Bayern in Munich on Saturday August 8 trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie, and will be without Azpilicueta, who hobbled off 10 minutes before half-time, shortly after conceding the penalty which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make it 1-1, and Pulisic, who left the field clutching his hamstring just after the restart.

Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for an Arsenal penalty in the FA Cup final before leaving the field injured

Pedro - in his final domestic game for Chelsea before he joins Serie A club Roma - appeared to dislocate his shoulder in the final act of the game, as hopes of a late equaliser diminished.

"I don't know the full extent of the injuries, but I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days. They clearly won't be fit for next week," said Lampard.

"Pedro, I believe it could be a dislocated shoulder but don't go too soon on that.

"I've not seen him yet as he was whisked away so it's a disappointing end as that's probably going to be his last game for Chelsea.

"He's been an incredible servant and I'm disappointed for him."

An Aubameyang double saw Arsenal clinch a record 14th FA Cup victory, and means the Gunners have won all three of their finals with Chelsea.