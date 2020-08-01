Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta hand Chelsea double injury blow ahead of Champions League return

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic limped off during the second half of the FA Cup final against Arsenal

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta limped off during the FA Cup final to hand Chelsea a double injury blow ahead of their return to Champions League action against Bayern Munich next Saturday.

Both players appeared to pull their hamstrings in either half during the showpiece event against Arsenal at Wembley. Azpilicueta hobbled off 10 minutes before half-time, shortly after conceding the penalty which saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make it 1-1.

Pulisic had opened the scoring for Frank Lampard's side in just the fifth minute of the match, but he too left the field clutching his hamstring just after the restart.

Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for an Arsenal penalty in the FA Cup final before leaving the field injured

Both could now be doubts for the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich next Saturday - which the Blues trail 3-0 on aggregate.

