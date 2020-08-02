Eddie Newton appointed manager of Trabzonspor after Turkish Cup success

Eddie Newton left Chelsea for Turkey in February

Eddie Newton has been appointed the permanent manager of Trabzonspor after leading them to victory in the Turkish Cup final.

The former Chelsea midfielder and coach led the Turkish club to their first trophy in a decade - with a 2-0 win over Alanyaspor on Wednesday - while in charge on an interim basis.

He took charge of the last two matches following the departure of Huseyin Cimsir and has been rewarded for winning both games and lifting the cup by being named manager for the 2020/21 season.

Newton recently spoke to Sky Sports and said he was forced to look abroad for a chance at becoming a head coach with opportunities in England limited.

Speaking last week, Newton said: "I've been trying to become a number one for a while and just didn't see it happening.

1:59 Former Chelsea midfielder and coach Eddie Newton says he felt there was a barrier to becoming a manager in England and has therefore gone abroad Former Chelsea midfielder and coach Eddie Newton says he felt there was a barrier to becoming a manager in England and has therefore gone abroad

"The fact is that I've moved to another country and it's taken six months to become caretaker manager so... I've been working in football all my life so that's why I felt there was more opportunity over here, so I had to take the chance, basically.

"I think I got to the point where I thought I have to take this opportunity, I have to take this chance now or maybe it will never happen for me."

Newton started the season as part of Frank Lampard's new backroom team at Chelsea with Jody Morris and Joe Edwards before moving to Turkey to take up the role as assistant to Cimsir in February

Before his move abroad, Newton spent eight years on the staff at Chelsea.

He was assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo when they won both the Champions League and the FA Cup in 2012, and filled the role again alongside Guus Hiddink in 2015.

He also spent nine years as a player at Stamford Bridge, which included a goal in the 1997 FA Cup final victory against Middlesbrough.

Despite a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig, Newton will not lead Trabzonspor in the Champions League next season after the club's appeal against a one-season European ban was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday.