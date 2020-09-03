Kai Havertz: Chelsea agree €80m fee plus €20m add-ons with Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz is close to becoming Chelsea's seventh signing of the summer transfer window

Kai Havertz is closing in on a move to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen after the clubs agreed a package of €80m plus €20m in add-ons for the midfielder.

Chelsea, who have been in talks with their Bundesliga counterparts for several weeks over a deal for the Germany international, concluded the negotiations for the club-record £89m transfer on Wednesday, according to Sky in Germany.

Havertz, who is keen to join the club as soon as possible, has not yet had a medical with Chelsea and remains with the Germany squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures with Spain and Switzerland.

Chelsea's previous club-record deal was the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m in 2018.

Earlier this week, Leverkusen's head coach Peter Bosz said the 21-year-old is unlikely to train for the club again as he nears a move to the Premier League.

Havertz looks set to become Frank Lampard's seventh summer signing, following the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Xavier Mbuyamba.

As part of the deal, Chelsea have offered Leverkusen the chance to sign one of their summer arrivals, Sarr, on loan for the rest for the season.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein says Havertz will "dominate" the Germany national team over the next 10 years.

"He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21, but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position," he told the Transfer Talk podcast.

"Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos? He's got the ability to play almost anywhere in front of the defence.

"If you look at the unique combination he has of technical ability and eye for a pass, but also having the ability to score and create goals himself, and his runs to be good in the air, I think the best way to sum it up is that he's a cross between Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack."

In conversation with Kai Havertz's former coach, Adam Bate traces the player's journey from his breakthrough season to the superstar of today, identifying the qualities that make him so special.

