Kai Havertz: Antonio Rudiger working on trying to lure German playmaker to Chelsea

Kai Havertz is preparing for Germany's Nations League match against Spain

Antonio Rudiger has admitted he is trying to help persuade Germany international team-mate Kai Havertz join Chelsea.

Havertz is understood to be on the brink of trading Bayer Leverkusen for Stamford Bridge in a deal that could rise as high as £90m.

Rudiger revealed earlier this summer how he had helped convince Timo Werner to make the west London switch from RB Leipzig.

When asked whether he would have any influence over Havertz's tranfer situation, Rudiger said: "Everything went well with Timo Werner, so I made my contribution.

"And I hope that it works again now."

Rudiger's close friendship with Werner paid big dividend for Chelsea, as the Blues sealed a £53m deal to bring the free-scoring striker to west London.

Rudiger, Werner and Havertz are all on Germany duty this week, with Nations League clashes against Spain and Switzerland in the offing.

Werner took just four minutes to get off the mark in Chelsea colours, scoring in Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw at Brighton.

Frank Lampard will certainly expect Werner to top the Blues' scoring charts this coming season, and the 24-year-old admitted he fully understands that pressure.

"I want to carry on scoring goals," said Werner. "I think that's what the coach also will demand of me."

Werner has been joined at Chelsea by Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Xavier Mbuyamba and Malang Sarr.

France U21 defender Sarr will head out on loan after arriving on a free transfer having left Nice.