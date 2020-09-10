Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell out; Thiago Silva doubt for Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Ben Chilwell will miss Chelsea's season opener against Brighton on Monday

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed new signings Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will miss Monday's match against Brighton, while Thiago Silva is unlikely to play.

The Blues start their Premier League season away to the Seagulls on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports - but Lampard is set to be without several of his new arrivals.

Attacking midfielder Ziyech and left-back Chilwell are not expected to be fit enough to feature, while Brazil defender Silva is not yet training with the rest of the first team.

Hakim Ziyech was Chelsea's first signing of the summer transfer window (Picture credit: Chelsea FC)

"Ziyech took an injury in the pre-season friendly against Brighton and he won't be fit, but we hope it will only be a couple of weeks," Lampard said.

"Chilwell also won't be fit but he has improved this week. Silva is in London but not training until the weekend, so I doubt he'll be in contention."

Lampard has been boosted, though, by the return to fitness of Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta, who both sustained hamstring injuries in last season's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

He said at Thursday's press conference: "I am certainly very happy to have them both back. They have trained since yesterday and are in contention for Monday. They seem over those injuries."

Chelsea will have a new level of expectation on their shoulders

There were only modest expectations for Frank Lampard's first season at Chelsea, especially when joining with the club under a transfer embargo. Now, armed with an expensive new squad, the pressure will be on to deliver.

From the moment he announced plans to go into coaching, Lampard was always destined for the top job at Chelsea, but his first season was not without its complications. He was unable to make a signing in his first summer, instead choosing to promote from within, showcasing talents such as Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham.

With no new bodies in January either - despite the lifted embargo - Lampard still guided his side to a top-four finish and into the FA Cup final. He showed what he could do without Roman Abramovich's money thrown behind him...but with the Russian owner now doing just that, and Chelsea the big spenders this summer, the stakes have been massively raised for the 2020/21 campaign.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

