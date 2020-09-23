Antonio Rudiger Chelsea future uncertain after Carabao Cup omission

Antonio Rudiger was left out of Chelsea's squad to face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday

Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea future has been cast into further doubt after the defender was left out of Frank Lampard's squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Barnsley.

Rudiger was an unused substitute for Chelsea's Premier League opener at Brighton, before being completely left out of Lampard's matchday squad to face Liverpool on Sunday.

Players who have missed out on significant minutes during those games - such as Callum Hudson-Odoi - are expected to be given a chance against Championship side Barnsley, but Rudiger's omission would appear to indicate he is not in Lampard's current plans for the new campaign.

There is fierce competition for centre-back places at Stamford Bridge after the summer signing of Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian, who will make his debut against Barnsley, was added to a squad that already included Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori, along with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who has often been used on the right of a back three.

Rudiger started both of Germany's Nations League matches earlier in September

Rudiger, who has suffered significant knee and groin injuries since joining Chelsea from Roma in 2017, would appear to be fully fit, having played all 90 minutes in each of Germany's Nations League matches earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was already understood to be considering his future, and the possibility of a loan move, with first-team football of vital importance to him with the rescheduled European Championships to come next summer.

However, less than two years left on Rudiger's contract, Chelsea may prefer he leaves on a permanent contract, but are said to be keen to avoid selling him to a Premier League rival.

