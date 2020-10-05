Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea midfielder joins Napoli on loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Napoli on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea for £40m in 2017 but spent just one season at the club before being sent on loans to AC Milan and his former club Monaco.

The move sees Bakayoko reunited with Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso, who managed him during his loan with AC Milan.

Milan were in talks to re-sign Bakayoko last month, either on loan or on a permanent deal, while Paris Saint-Germain also showed interest.

Bakayoko's departure is the latest transaction in what has been a hectic transfer window at Stamford Bridge, with several major acquisitions having been made by Frank Lampard.

Bakayoko follows fellow central midfielder Ross Barkley out on loan, with the England midfielder having joined Aston Villa last week.

