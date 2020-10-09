Edouard Mendy: Chelsea goalkeeper pulls out of Senegal squad due to thigh injury

Chelsea have suffered a potential blow after goalkeeper Edouard Mendy injured his thigh while on international duty with Senegal.

Mendy joined Chelsea in a £22m deal during the transfer window but Frank Lampard now faces an anxious wait while they ascertain the severity of the problem.

Chelsea play Southampton at Stamford Bridge on October 17 after the international break before taking on Sevilla in their opening Champions League game and Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Mendy made his Blues debut in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace but Lampard may have to turn to Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero if the 28-year-old is ruled out.

"The Senegalese Football Federation announces goalkeeper Edouard Mendy sustained an injury to the right thigh that occurred during the training session on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 and has undergone a medical examination at the hospital in Rabat," read a statement from Senegal.

"Edouard Mendy has also left the group this afternoon to return to his club (Chelsea) where he will undergo further examinations.

"The Senegalese Football Federation wishes him a speedy recovery.

"He will be replaced by the young goalkeeper of the U20 national team, Boubacar Fall, who was regrouping in Toubab Dialao and who moved to Rabat in the early evening."