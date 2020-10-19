Frank Lampard defends Chelsea's defensive record ahead of Sevilla clash

Frank Lampard has defended Chelsea's defensive record this season ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie against Sevilla.

Chelsea kick off their Champions League campaign off against the Europa League winners at Stamford Bridge having conceded nine goals in five Premier League games.

They twice surrendered leads in the 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday. Lampard accepts there is an issue at the back but says his side are conceding in high numbers despite allowing a relatively low amount of shots.

"I keep talking about the need for work and how things can take time. We're playing with new players and it's understandable to have moments where I talk about game management," he said.

"It has to be worked on with time. It's a lesson to be learnt. I'm aware of the stats and the other stat is we've conceded second least shots.

"It's something we're aware of with our recruitment and on the pitch with the players to make sure we set up well."

Azpilicueta: Whole team needs confidence from defence

Image: Chelsea have conceded nine goals in five Premier League games

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says it is the responsibility of the defence to instil confidence into the rest of the team.

"When you have solidity defensively it gives confidence to the whole team. When you are weak defensively you feel you have to score three or four goals each game," he explained.

"I always see football as a collective. We have to improve. We have to take decisions to defend together. It doesn't matter our position. You cannot play beautiful football every day but when you do not that you have to get the results. We have to improve that."

'I know Kepa, he won't give up'

Image: Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under intense criticism for recent performances

Spaniard Azpilicueta is a long-term friend of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and says he has been using his position as a friend and a captain to help the 26-year-old deal with the criticism he has been receiving.

"We have difficult times. In my position as captain and I know Kepa a long time. I always try to help him. We have to have the character and personality to face it, work hard.

"I have no doubt he will keep working hard and give everything to revert the situation. The whole squad is fighting like a collective. When you are a goalkeeper it is a different situation but I have no doubt he will keep working hard and giving his best."