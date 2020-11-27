Chelsea vs Tottenham: Frank Lampard says clubs' form adds 'spice' ahead of London derby

Frank Lampard says the impressive form of Chelsea and Spurs will add "spice" to their Sunday showdown, but insists it is too early to be thinking about winning the title.

Spurs currently top the Premier League while Chelsea are just two points behind them in third place, which has fuelled talk of a more competitive title race following three years of dominance by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Although Lampard agrees with Jose Mourinho's comments that Spurs should simply focus on their "next match" and nothing more, he does admit that both sides' league position will make Sunday's fixture - live on Sky Sports - even more competitive than usual.

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 29th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

He said: "Chelsea-Tottenham is extra special anyway because of the rivalry between the two teams. I played in the fixture many a time.

"The fact we're in good form and towards the top end of the table adds spice. We're all fighting for positions so it's a game that remains special and all eyes will be drawn to it.

Image: Tottenham beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup in their only previous meeting this season

"When you're playing rivals then it's always important to try and win those games and it can be very good for confidence.

"They're playing very well. They obviously beat Manchester City last week and you can imagine the bounce in confidence that gave them.

"We're early on in the season really in terms of games so we shouldn't get carried away with our teams. It's good that we're competing high up but there's such a long way to go. I understand Jose's position and I feel the same about us."

'Kane and Son will take my record'

Lampard was also keen to highlight the threat that Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son - who have 26 goals and assists between them in Spurs' nine league games this season - are likely to pose on Sunday.

Lampard is also ready to hand over the record that he and Didier Drogba hold as the two players to combine for the most goals in Premier League history.

Image: Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have 26 goals and assists between them in nine Premier League games this season

The pair linked up for 36 strikes during their time together at Stamford Bridge, but Kane and Son are in second place and are rapidly closing on the Chelsea duo.

Lampard said: "They're certainly a threat to the record - they're going to beat that comfortably the way they're going and fair play.

"I've got no qualms about that record. It's something Didier and I are proud of but this is football and it moves on. Players of their level will always test that.

"I'm aware of their threats. You look at the numbers they're producing with their link-up play - that understanding is clear. It's something we have to be aware of - it's a big strength of theirs.

"With players like Son and Kane, they've worked on that for a good few years now and we're in the early stages of that. I would love our players to get those sorts of relationships so they know what each other are doing and have that level of talent."

Premier League leaders Tottenham visit Chelsea on Sunday with their eyes on the title, just as they did four years ago when the London rivals went head to head in what became known as 'The Battle of the Bridge'.

Image: Eden Hazard's late goal saw Chelsea come from 2-0 down to draw with Tottenham and end their title hopes in a bad-tempered clash between the sides in 2016

Tottenham travelled to Stamford Bridge in May 2016 knowing they simply had to win in order to stay in touch with Leicester at the top of the table and remain in the hunt for a first top-flight title since 1961.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side made their journey back across the capital with their title hopes up in smoke after what has gone down as one of the most bad-tempered clashes in Premier League history.

So what exactly happened in west London that night? Why was it such an ill-disciplined contest and what was the fallout?