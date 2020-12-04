Olivier Giroud: Chelsea striker will decide future in January and wants to stay at club

Olivier Giroud has reiterated his desire to stay at Chelsea but insists he will make any decision on his future in January.

The 34-year-old was close to leaving Stamford Bridge in January amid concerns his lack of game time could affect his international prospects with France.

But fresh from scoring four goals in Chelsea's Champions League win over Sevilla, Giroud has revealed his preference would be to remain at the club ahead of the re-scheduled European Championships in 2021.

"I had a conversation with (Didier) Deschamps and he said if the situation stayed like that, I will have to take a decision in January," Giroud told the official Chelsea website.

"I am pretty sure I can get some more game time and stay at Chelsea because that is what I want. I want to win trophies with Chelsea so basically that's it.

"You never know in football, everything is going very fast, but right now I am very happy. I am a happy man and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

Giroud's importance to Frank Lampard's side was self-evident during the latter stages of last season, where the Frenchman scored six Premier League goals after the restart in June to help Chelsea secure a top-four finish.

His return so far this term has been equally impressive, with 11 goals in 18 appearances for club and country.

Marcelo Bielsa was careful not to fan the flames before he renews his rivalry with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Lampard was highly critical of Bielsa during the "spygate" saga two seasons ago when the former England midfielder was in charge at Derby.

Bielsa sent a staff member to spy on a Derby training session, later admitting he had spied on every club he had faced, while the Rams beat Leeds in an acrimonious Championship play-off semi-final later that season.

When asked to describe his relationship with Lampard before Leeds play Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League since 2004, Bielsa said: "It's not bad. The relationship I have with him is similar to the ones I have with the rest of my colleagues."

The Football Association fined Leeds £200,000 for Bielsa's spying admission, which the Argentine later revealed he had paid out of his own pocket.

