Chelsea launch latest project in long-running 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' campaign

Chelsea have launched the latest project in their long-running 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' campaign; Blues partner with British-Israeli street artist Solomon Souza to create '49 Flames', an exhibition on Jewish athletes and the Holocaust

Wednesday 9 December 2020 16:42, UK

Frank Lampard
Image: Frank Lampard has paid tribute to Chelsea's public fight against discrimination and racism

Chelsea have launched the latest project in their long-running 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' campaign.

The Blues have partnered again with British-Israeli street artist Solomon Souza to create '49 Flames', an exhibition on Jewish athletes and the Holocaust.

Souza, who last year produced a Stamford Bridge mural to commemorate Jewish footballers who died in the Holocaust, has put together an art installation and virtual exhibition to tell the story of the Holocaust through the eyes of Jewish athletes.

Commemorative mural to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day unveiled at Stamford Bridge
Image: Commemorative mural to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on display at Stamford Bridge

The name '49 Flames' refers to the number of Olympic medallists killed during the Holocaust.

Chelsea men's boss Frank Lampard and women's manager Emma Hayes paid tribute to Souza and the Blues' continued public fight against discrimination and racism.

Trending

"Sport has an enormous power to unite people and, by sharing the stories of these athletes, we hope to inspire future generations to always fight against antisemitism, discrimination and racism, wherever they find it," Lampard said.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes
Image: Emma Hayes has backed Chelsea's 'Say No To Anti-Semitism' campaign

Hayes added: "This is so important as we know that sport has not been immune to the horrors of the past.

Also See:

"This exhibition brings back some of the darkest moments of our history. We see the Holocaust through the eyes of male and female athletes from around the world."

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV