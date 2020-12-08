Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar: Jorginho on target from the spot as Blues held in dead rubber

A much-changed Chelsea side were left frustrated in front of their own supporters as Krasnodar earned a 1-1 draw in the Champions League dead rubber at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side had already been assured of top spot in Group E but former Newcastle midfielder Remy Cabella gave the Russian Premier League side the lead after 24 minutes.

Chelsea responded immediately when Jorginho converted from the spot following a foul on Tammy Abraham (28) but the hosts were unable to make their territorial dominance count during a tepid second period.

With Sevilla beating Rennes 3-1 in Tuesday night's other group encounter, Chelsea finish a point ahead of the Spaniards at the top, with Krasnodar in third having already guaranteed themselves a Europa League berth.

Image: Jorginho celebrates having drawn Chelsea level with a well-taken penalty

Player ratings Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Azpilicueta (6), Christensen (6), Rudiger (6), Emerson Palmieri (6), Gilmour (8), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (6), Havertz (7), Abraham (6), Anjorin (7).



Subs: Kante (6), Werner (6), Giroud (6).



Krasnodar: Gorodov (6), Smolnikov (7), Martynovich (7), Kaio (7), Ramirez (6), Olsson (7), Vilhena (6), Wanderson (7), Cabella (7), Claesson (6), Berg (6).



Subs: Sorokin (n/a), Markov (n/a), Chernikov (n/a), Kambolov (n/a), Suleymanov (n/a).



Man of the match: Billy Gilmour.

Chelsea's fringe players fall short

Roman Abramovich watched from the stands in the reverse fixture in his native Russia as Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 win. It was the first time in 18 months that the Blues owner had attended a game due to problems with his visa and escalating tensions between the UK and Russia.

He was not among the 2,000 spectators who were allowed back into Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, joining those who ended their nine-month stadium abstention last weekend, and those who braved the freezing conditions witnessed the return of Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin making his first senior start.

Even in the absence of the hamstrung Hakim Ziyech, Lampard's makeshift side wasted little time finding their rhythm with Kai Havertz finding Gilmour 25 yards out after six minutes, but his goal-bound effort deflected wide off Abraham.

Image: Remy Cabella celebrates after giving Krasnodar a 24th-minute lead

Krasnodar manager Murad Musaev spoke of his determination for his players not to be intimidated by their west London encounter, and they fashioned their first chance when Tonny Vilhena collected Viktor Claesson's pass and volleyed over.

Chelsea had risen briefly to the Premier League summit for the first time during his tenure following their come-from-behind victory over Leeds on Saturday - but Krasnodar continued to impose themselves as Wanderson found Claesson down the left only for his strike to bend a yard wide of Kepa Arrizabalaga's left-hand post.

Team news Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made 10 changes to the side that beat Leeds 3-1 on Saturday with Kai Havertz the only player to retain his place for the Group E dead-rubber. Kepa Arrizabalaga was handed a start in goal while Billy Gilmour returned in midfield following his lengthy absence. There was a first senior start for Tino Anjorin.

Lampard scoffed this week at Jurgen Klopp's claim that Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League this season, and the Blues head coach may well point to the defending that contributed to Krasnodar's deserved opener, which duly arrived on 24 minutes.

Chelsea were finally punished for standing off the Krasnodar attackers in the box, with centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen far too tentative as Cabella cut inside and drilled the visitors in front.

Image: Tammy Abraham is brought down inside the box as Chelsea win a penalty

But Chelsea have been putting their big squad to good use this season, and they were level four minutes later when Abraham was fouled inside the box by Kaio, allowing Jorginho to slot home from the spot. It was the 10th penalty Chelsea have been awarded this term, more than any other Premier League side, but there was no disputing referee Pavel Kralovec's decision.

Lampard was reluctant to make any changes at the break as he sought an improved performance, but Krasnodar continued to frustrate their opponents. Mateo Kovacic blazed over from Emerson's cross shortly after Abraham had glanced a header wide.

Kepa was then forced into action to save smartly from Wanderson's low cross before a mistake from Cristian Ramirez presented Abraham with another chance but his shot was saved by the feet of Evgeni Gorodov.

Lampard turned to Timo Werner with 15 minutes remaining, and the Germany international was immediately involved as he came within inches of setting up Abraham for a simple finish at the far post. It just about summed up Chelsea's night.

Image: Kai Havertz was the only Chelsea player who retained his place in the side

What's next?

Chelsea travel to face Everton on Saturday in the Premier League; kick-off 8pm.

The Champions League last-16 draw will take place at 11am on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. You will be able to follow it across Sky Sports' platforms.