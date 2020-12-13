Kai Havertz: Frank Lampard urges patience over Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insists patience is required with £71m summer signing Kai Havertz.

The Germany international joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal but the 21-year-old's Stamford Bridge career is yet to ignite.

Havertz, who missed three games in November after testing positive for coronavirus, has started Chelsea's last four games but he failed to make an impact before being substituted during the 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

"In the modern day, there is going to be criticism for every player of every club who loses a game," Lampard said.

"We should be patient with Havertz from a Chelsea end because he is a top-quality talent who has come into this league.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

"He can play in any position across the front three and he has played on the right countless times before he played for Chelsea.

"But we have to be patient, particularly with any young player playing in the speed of the Premier League.

"People who want to jump on to criticise (should) just wait and give a young player time. I know the player that Kai Havertz is going to be."

In an interview with Sky in Germany, Havertz credited the opportunity of working under Lampard as a pivotal factor in his decision to move to Chelsea.

"Of course, having someone like that as a coach cannot be taken for granted. I appreciate that very much," said Havertz, who has scored four goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea.

Image: Havertz scored a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-0 League Cup win against Barnsley earlier this season

"As a coach he is very helpful for me, he can teach me a lot. That's also because I'm playing a bit in his position."

Chelsea have dropped to fifth in the Premier League following their defeat at Goodison Park - a result which ended a nine-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.

"This will be a challenge for the players," added Lampard, whose side visit Wolves on Tuesday.

"In the Premier League you are going to lose games and it is important to put perspective on it.

"The game was the game. I'm not going to say I learned anything in one game necessarily."