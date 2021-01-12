Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan interested in Chelsea defender

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirmed after the club's 4-0 FA Cup win over Morecambe that Tomori was set for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has made just four appearances for the Blues this season, and has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League.

Tomori decided against moving on loan to Everton and West Ham in the summer and has also been linked with Leeds and Newcastle since the transfer window reopened.

Lampard said: "The situation with Fikayo (Tomori) is kind of open at the moment.

"There's a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else. That would have to be the right solution for him and the club."

However, Tomori is not believed to be AC Milan's top target. The Serie A side are also keen on Strasbourg's 20-year-old defender Mohamed Simakan.

Image: Mohamed Simakan (left) is also interesting a number of Premier League clubs

A number of Premier League clubs are also monitoring the situation with the highly-rated French defender.

Milan are the only club so far to have made a formal offer, though their biggest bid is still some way short of what Strasbourg are demanding.

Sky Sports News has been told at least four, as yet unnamed, Premier League clubs are considering Simakan in their January recruitment plans. The France Under-20 international is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe right now.

Simakan has played 18 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg already this season.