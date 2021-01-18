Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Leicester are Premier League title contenders

Frank Lampard has no doubts Leicester are Premier League contenders this season but is not currently entertaining thoughts of his Chelsea side challenging for the title.

Lampard's side recorded a much-needed 1-0 victory over Fulham courtesy of Mason Mount's goal on Saturday, having not won in the Premier League since their 3-0 win over West Ham in December.

Despite that run of form, Chelsea are seventh in the table and six points behind Tuesday night's opponents Leicester who are in the midst of another top-four challenge under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City

Chelsea Tuesday 19th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Lampard feels Rodgers and his players can set their sights on a genuine title tilt this year but that his own aims - at least for the time being - are considerably shorter term.

"Leicester are in the title race for sure because of the way they are playing, the results they are getting, and their position in the league," he said. "Last season we managed to get above them at the back end of the season but it was a big ask for us because they're a very good team with very good individuals and a very good manager.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Fulham in the Premier League

"They're in the race and there are others that are in the race but we have to not consider the race at the moment and consider ourselves and if we can get wins that will propel us back up to where we want to be.

"It (the title race) is relatively open, especially compared to recent years.

"I don't want to go that far and say whether we can get in it or not. We're not in a bad position - we've been in a bad run of form but we can change that picture with some good results.

"That's my point on that one, that it can change quickly."

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Southampton in the Premier League

The Chelsea celebrations were vociferous upon the final whistle and understandably so. The pressure had been building on Frank Lampard after a run that had brought only one win in six Premier League games - with that coming before Christmas. A 1-0 win against 10-man Fulham was no emphatic return to form but the Chelsea boss will take it.

Lampard described it as "a little slump" before kick-off at Craven Cottage but a run of three consecutive away defeats dating back to November has been enough to spark speculation about his future.

Whether a victory that failed to answer some of the more pertinent questions about this Chelsea team will be enough to end the chatter remains to be seen...

Danny Drinkwater has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

England midfielder Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester for £35m in 2017, but has made just 23 senior Stamford Bridge appearances.

Drinkwater has not featured in Chelsea's first team since the 2018 Community Shield clash with Manchester City and has spent time out on loan with fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Burnley.

0:48 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Fikayo Tomori may go out on loan to aid his development as a player.

AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori on loan with a £25m option to buy.

Milan have been tracking the 23-year-old, along with Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, their initial principal target.

But with Simakan out for around two months as he requires surgery, a move to the San Siro for Tomori now looks more likely if the two clubs can thrash out the details.

Tomori came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but has only played 27 times for Chelsea in all competitions since making his first-team debut for them in May 2016.

He has subsequently had loan spells with Brighton, Hull and Derby and is now set to add Milan to that list.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.