Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confident Timo Werner's Premier League goal drought will end

Thomas Tuchel is confident the goals will come for Timo Werner after his influential performance in Chelsea's victory at Sheffield United.

Werner's has gone 14 Premier League games without a goal but produced a man-of-the-match performance at Bramall Lane, setting up Mason Mount's opener before winning the penalty which Jorginho converted to seal Chelsea's 2-1 win.

The victory extended Chelsea's unbeaten start to life under Tuchel, and the German is confident it will not be long before they are celebrating seeing Werner back on the scoresheet.

"It was a brilliant run to assist the first goal, and it was good decision-making with the second on to go around the goalkeeper, so it was a foul," Tuchel said.

"He got us the decisive penalty again, like he did at Tottenham. I could feel that situation at Tottenham boosted his confidence, and he has been stronger and stronger every day.

"He is more and more free, today I could really feel him on the pitch, he was absolutely in the game, physically and mentally, and he was decisive.

"This is the most important thing because if he can continue like this the goals will come, I am sure."

Werner was forced off injured with 15 minutes remaining at Bramall Lane and received strapping to his leg when he left the field. Tuchel was keen to clarify his withdrawal was merely a precautionary measure.

"He will be OK," the Chelsea boss confirmed. "It's a dead leg, it's no serious. I'm sure if you played five-a-side with your friends you would know that it is very painful in the moment, but right now I don't have any worries."

A third-consecutive victory lifted Chelsea up to the fifth in the Premier League, a point off fourth-placed Liverpool as the Blues' hopes of Champions League qualification gathered pace.

Having highlighted the difficulty Chelsea had at bridging the gap between themselves and the top four on his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel declared Chelsea are now in the hunt.

"It's absolutely clear that we are responsible for the situation where we are close to where we want to be," he added.

"We want to try everything to reach the top four, we said that very clear when we started. The guys have put themselves in the situation where they are the 'hunters' for the teams in front of us and we are close.

"But that changes nothing because, like everybody else, we are under pressure to continue our run and build momentum.

"The challenge now is to improve for the next challenge, play in the FA Cup and then the next league game. If we keep on going, the fixtures will take care of themselves."

Wilder not willing to give up

Defeat - Sheffield United's 18th of the season - left the Blades rooted to the foot of the Premier League, 12 points from safety with 15 games remaining.

Manager Chris Wilder was frustrated with his side's lapse in concentration which led to Chelsea's penalty and their failure to convert a number of chances, but the Blades boss was pleased to see then end of a daunting run of fixtures which had pitted them against Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"There were huge opportunities we had and we have to take them at this level," Wilder said. "I don't want a pat on the back for having a go, my team is always up against it in an incredibly tough division we are playing in.

"You are up against Chelsea with the quality they have got and can all upon form their bench. We are fighting and punching, and we will keep that belief from now until the end of the season.

"We had 38 cup finals last year, for the players to keep going with a quick turnaround into this year, it makes it even tougher. I don't see a team that has just accepted what people are saying about them, there are still 15 games to go but I do believe.

"We have played Man City, Chelsea, Man United in three of the last four games, thankfully they are gone. No disrespect to the other teams we are going to play, and I hope they will be closer to get some results on the board. Whether it will be enough I don't know."