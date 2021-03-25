N'Golo Kante: Chelsea's France international back with club after suffering hamstring injury

N’Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea after suffering a minor hamstring injury while on international duty with France.
Kante played all of France's 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their World Cup Qualifier at the Stade de France on Wednesday but felt some discomfort after the game.
Examinations revealed a problem and he will now miss his country's upcoming Group D matches against Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina - both of which are live on Sky Sports.
France coach Didier Deschamps has opted not to call up a replacement for Kante.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel must now wait to see if Kante will be fit to face West Brom at Stamford Bridge when the Premier League resumes again on April 3.
The first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Porto then follows four days later.
Kante has been a regular for Chelsea this season, having made 36 appearances for the Blues in all competitions under both Tuchel and Frank Lampard.